The Explainer

‘Coalition of the willing’ to hold first military exercise

Multinational Force-Ukraine ‘is not a peacekeeping or a ceasefire-monitoring force, nor is it connected to Nato’, says MoD

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Poland
Around 2,800 military personnel from 10 European nations will take part in the war-game rehearsal, named Exercise Koalicja, in Poland this week
(Image credit: Artur Widak / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

Thousands of European troops are to take part in military exercises in Poland in the first deployment of the so-called “coalition of the willing”.

The brainchild of Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, the 35-nation group was established in March 2025 “to strengthen support for Ukraine and put economic and diplomatic pressure on Russia”, said the Ministry of Defence.

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