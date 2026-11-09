‘Coalition of the willing’ to hold first military exercise

Thousands of European troops are to take part in military exercises in Poland in the first deployment of the so-called “coalition of the willing”.

The brainchild of Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, the 35-nation group was established in March 2025 “to strengthen support for Ukraine and put economic and diplomatic pressure on Russia”, said the Ministry of Defence.

Who is participating?

Around 2,800 military personnel from 10 European nations – Belgium, Estonia, Germany, France, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK – make up the Multinational Force-Ukraine (MNF-U), the military component of the coalition. They will take part in the war-game rehearsal, named Exercise Koalicja (the Polish word meaning coalition), in Poland this week. Turkey will separately test preparedness for mine-clearing operations in the Black Sea.

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About 300 British personnel are taking part, with RAF Typhoons simulating how they would reassure commercial air travel once Ukraine’s skies reopen.

Anglo-French led, with an HQ rotating between London and Paris, the MNF-U “is not a peacekeeping or a ceasefire-monitoring force, nor is it connected to Nato”, said the MoD.

It has so far secured military commitments from 24 nations. The US will not be part of the mission, nor will the MNF-U rely on US weapons or technology such as Elon Musk’s Starlink, an official told The Times on condition of anonymity.

What will they be doing?

The two-week military exercise will test the ability of this new alliance to deploy in Ukraine once the fighting between Kyiv and Russia comes to an end.

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French General Armel Dirou, who will co-lead the exercise alongside Britain’s Lieutenant General Tom Bateman, called it “a key milestone” that “will serve as a concrete demonstration of the MNF-U’s ability to be deployed as soon as hostilities have ended”, said France 24.

Aspects to be tested include coordination arrangements, rehearsing the movement of personnel, equipment and supplies, and assessing whether the different components can integrate and operate effectively as one multinational force.

What will the force look like?

The MNF-U is “not designed for offensive operations”, said Bateman. “Its purpose is to provide reassurance and support the regeneration of Ukraine’s armed forces, strengthening their ability to deter and, if necessary, defend against future Russian aggression.”

Russia has already voiced opposition to foreign troops being stationed in Ukraine and, last year, President Vladimir Putin said they would be “legitimate targets”.

Western officials have “declined to spell out the rules of engagement if any international troops were to be attacked in Ukraine”, though “they say the force would be able to defend itself”, said the BBC.

“This isn’t a hypothetical plan, it’s a real force, ready to help Ukraine once the fighting stops,” said Defence Secretary Wes Streeting.