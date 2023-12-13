Charity shop painting sells for £25,000
And other stories from the stranger side of life
A painting found in an Oxfam charity shop has fetched £25,000 at auction, reported The Telegraph. The unwanted impressionist painting by 20th century British painter Henry Scott Tuke of a nude figure had been donated with several other unknown and unvalued artworks to the Oxfam shop in Stamford, East Midlands. A leading auctioneer noted the back story of the piece and the proceeds from the sale are expected to go mainly to Oxfam.
Psychics predict Harry woe
A medium has predicted that Prince Harry will lose his royal roles, but it will not be King Charles III that strips him of them. Craig Hamilton-Parker claimed the Duke of Sussex will soon lose out on his royal privileges – with the government potentially playing a part in the drama. On a YouTube livestream, his fellow psychic Jane Hamilton-Parker hinted at an "inner circle" threatening Harry, noted the Daily Star.
Snake in drawer shocks family
A US family made a "shocking discovery" on their houseboat in the form of a snake hiding in a sock drawer, reported UPI. The family said they were on their boat in Florida when they opened a sock drawer and found a yellow Eastern rat snake staring back at them. A friend who agreed to capture the snake ended up with a bite on his hand, but the injury was not serious. The non-venomous snake was relocated to its natural habitat.
