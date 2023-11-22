Cops call woman over hair hanging out of car
And other stories from the stranger side of life
A woman in New Zealand got a call from cops after she was seen driving with a clump of hair hanging out of the boot of her car. Sophie Milne, 26, of Christchurch, said she hadn't realised the hair, from a mannequin, was hanging out from her car until she was called by police. The hair belonged to "Cher", said Stuff, a model that Milne had used for hairdressing training.
Fighter keeps his ear in jar
A man has revealed that he keeps his own ear in a pickle jar after it was bitten off in a brutal UK "fight club". After Alex Etherington lost "a chunk of his ear" in a fight, he went to hospital to try and have it reattached, but was told this was not possible, so "now it lives on a shelf in his kitchen", LadBible reported. "It's in a jar of alcohol solution," the fighter said.
'Oz' markings to be scrapped
"Wiggly" road markings in Somerset that were likened to a scene from "The Wizard of Oz" are set to be scrapped in a "£1.5 million council blunder", said The Telegraph. The weaving lines along the Victorian seafront of Clevedon were meant to slow down traffic, but met with opposition from residents who accused officials of creating a "Balamory from hell". The "controversial changes" look set to be "scrapped altogether", said the paper.
