Cops call woman over hair hanging out of car

A woman in New Zealand got a call from cops after she was seen driving with a clump of hair hanging out of the boot of her car. Sophie Milne, 26, of Christchurch, said she hadn't realised the hair, from a mannequin, was hanging out from her car until she was called by police. The hair belonged to "Cher", said Stuff , a model that Milne had used for hairdressing training.

Fighter keeps his ear in jar

A man has revealed that he keeps his own ear in a pickle jar after it was bitten off in a brutal UK "fight club". After Alex Etherington lost "a chunk of his ear" in a fight, he went to hospital to try and have it reattached, but was told this was not possible, so "now it lives on a shelf in his kitchen", LadBible reported. "It's in a jar of alcohol solution," the fighter said.

'Oz' markings to be scrapped

"Wiggly" road markings in Somerset that were likened to a scene from "The Wizard of Oz" are set to be scrapped in a "£1.5 million council blunder", said The Telegraph . The weaving lines along the Victorian seafront of Clevedon were meant to slow down traffic, but met with opposition from residents who accused officials of creating a "Balamory from hell". The "controversial changes" look set to be "scrapped altogether", said the paper.