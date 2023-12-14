Doritos to launch cheesy booze
And other stories from the stranger side of life
Doritos is to launch a Nacho Cheese flavoured alcoholic drink that tastes like crisps, said Sky News. The US brand said the drink will "smell and taste just like the real thing", thanks to a partnership with a drinks company. Doritos is "all about disrupting culture and bringing our fans unexpected, bold experiences", said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing. The limited-release 42% alcohol will be made by using real crisps and extracting their "essence through vacuum distillation".
Pensioner accused in 'pasty wars'
A pensioner had his mobility scooter seized after he allegedly fought and knocked over a man for "buying the last pasty" at the local bakery. The accused was spotted on camera as he appeared to pursue the customer, brandishing his walking stick in what has been described as Devon's "pasty wars", said The Telegraph. "Shocked witnesses" said that the man took his anger out on those around him.
Nutcracker home from space
The first nutcracker to visit space has returned to his maker in Germany in time for Christmas after circling the planet 5,573 times on board the International Space Station. Wilhelm, who is "made of wood like all good nutcrackers", was packed in a contamination-proof cleanroom and launched on a SpaceX cargo capsule bound for the ISS in August 2021, said The Times.
