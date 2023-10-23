Injured kestrel learns to paint

A kestrel at a US museum lost his ability to fly but learned to paint, UPI reported. The Vermont Institute of Natural Science said the bird, named Ferrisburgh, has learned to run across the canvas, creating art. The educators used mealworms to tempt the bird into moving on the paper. He now leads painting classes at the institute for people of all ages interested in learning about birds.

Chocolate Russell Crowe launched

Russell Crowe has told his fans he will soon be "available to eat". The latest addition to the actor's "long list of accolades" is six-feet tall, wrapped in armour, and edible, said The Guardian . The Hollywood star has shared a photo of a statue crafted from chocolate and modelled on his "Gladiator" strongman Maximus. Lifesize and weighing approximately 150kg, it was made by Tiziano Cassar, who has also created an outsized Mickey Mouse effigy.

Magpie singles out cyclist

A man in Brisbane, Australia, said he has a magpie nemesis which has singled him out and attacked him every day after work. Alejandro Ríos, 25, said he was the "target of the swooping bird" for several days as he cycled home from work, Metro reported. It would swoop down to pursue him and peck at his head, which was luckily covered by a helmet. "By the end it was funny because I knew it was coming," he said.