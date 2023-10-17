Police search for stolen toilets
Police are on the hunt for toilet thieves after 35 portable loos were stolen from a racetrack on Sunday. The cubicles were taken from a field at Ludlow Autograss Club in Pencombe, Herefordshire on Sunday. The conveniences are owned by Three Counties Toilet Hire run by 53-year-old Neil Griffiths, who fears that the theft could "destroy" the family business. Some of the snatched toilets were "still full", noted Metro.
Shopping trolley discovery
Locals in Malvern were confused after a shopping trolley was discovered hanging from the top of a lamppost at 32ft. One resident, Gemma Barker, said that she spotted the M&S trolley "dangling from the lamp post" and "couldn’t stop laughing". She said "it looked like it couldn't be possible for something that heavy to be all the way up there - and yet it was". Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service told The Telegraph that a special rope rescue team were called out to remove the trolley.
Bathtub on M5
West Mercia Police said that they have received "a number of 999 calls" reporting a bathtub in the northbound lanes of the M5 highway in Droitwich. Officer said no injuries were reported by the unorthodox obstacle and the bathtub was safely removed by National Highways personnel. "Thank you to everyone who called in, sorry if we had to pull the plug on your call," they added on social media.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
