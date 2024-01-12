Woman realises she married her cousin

A woman has said it was "super weird" when she realised she'd unknowingly married her cousin while pregnant. Marcella Hill explained she found out her husband was a blood relative while researching their respective family trees. LadBible said the couple "took the words 'keep the family close' a bit too seriously", but looking on the bright side, Hill explained that "when I go to my family reunion, he gets to go to his too — at the same time".

Chatty cockatiel found

The RSPCA is on the hunt to find the owner of a loquacious parrot found wandering down a street, reported the BBC. The male cockatiel was found to have an extensive vocabulary and an impressive repertoire of songs after being rescued near a bench in Bolton. "He sings 'If you're happy and you know it' and waits for you to clap, as well as a few other songs and phrases," said rescue officer, Helen Chapman.

Haribo breaks world record

Confectionary giant Haribo broke a Guinness World Record when it used its Goldbear gummy candies to build a 353.1-square-foot mosaic of the company's mascot. It took around 150,000 gummy bears to create the image of its mascot, Goldbear, in the gymnasium at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, noted UPI. "We hope this larger-than-life mosaic brings smiles to our fans' faces," said a spokesperson.