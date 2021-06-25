The Trump Organization could reportedly face criminal charges 'as soon as next week'

Possible charges against the Trump Organization could reportedly be announced in just a matter of days.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office informed former President Donald Trump's lawyers it's considering criminal charges against his business, the Trump Organization, related to "fringe benefits the company awarded a top executive," Allen Weisselberg.

"If the case moves ahead," the Times writes, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. could announce the charges "as soon as next week."

Vance has been probing the former president's business dealings, though these would be the first charges to be brought in the case. The Times previously reported that prosecutors were examining Trump for having handed out "valuable benefits to some of his executives and whether taxes were paid on those perks," which included school tuition, apartment rent, and car leases.

The Times reports that Trump's lawyers met with prosecutors Thursday hoping to convince them not to charge the company, though it reportedly isn't clear whether a final decision about whether to do so has been made. Lawyers, though, told the Times that indicting a company for not paying taxes on fringe benefits would be "highly unusual."