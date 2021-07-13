The 'particular bile' Trump reserves for Brett Kavanaugh

Former President Donald Trump reportedly feels "betrayed" by all three of his Supreme Court appointees, but he reserves "particular bile" for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a new book by Michael Wolff reveals, per Axios.

Trump is reportedly "very disappointed" in his "hard-won" nominee, and believes he "hasn't got the courage you need to be a great justice," Wolff writes in Landslide, out Tuesday. What's more, the ex-president believes that he "saved [Kavanaugh's] life": "Where would he be without me? ... He wouldn't even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced. Only I saved him."

While recounting to Wolff Kavanaugh's "brutal confirmation fight," Trump said "practically every senator" called and asked Trump to "cut [Kavanaugh] loose," but Trump refused. Instead, he "fought like hell for Kavanaugh ... At great expense to myself."

Following his election loss, Trump was reportedly most angry at those he believed "owed him" for their jobs, Axios reports. And Kavanaugh, of course, was one of those people. For the highly-criticized justice to fail Trump on "the matter of ultimate importance — overturning the election — was ... a betrayal of the highest order," Axios writes.

"I don't want anything ... but I am very disappointed in him, in his rulings," Trump admits to Wolff. Read more at Axios.