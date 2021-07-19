Trump reportedly has a lot of executive time on his hands

Former President Donald Trump's post-presidential daily routine sounds a lot like the one he had while living in the White House, an excerpt from Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker's upcoming book I Alone Can Fix It suggests.

Trump reportedly still gets swept away by the 24-hour news cycle and spends his mornings at Mar-a-Lago in his "private quarters watching television and making private phone calls to allies and friends." He'll often then go play a round of golf at one of his clubs in the area.

He later puts on a suit and applies makeup in the afternoon before heading out to meet with politicians or operatives who have made the trip to Palm Beach to meet with him. As Leonnig and Rucker put it, " by early 2021, Trump had turned his club into a political base camp for his potential comeback," though he didn't tell the journalists whether he's planning to launch another campaign. Read the full book excerpt at Vanity Fair.