Charlie Baker and the end of moderate Republicanism

What do you do if you're a popular governor with a good chance to make history as the first in your state to win three consecutive four-year terms? If you're Charlie Baker (R) of Massachusetts, you retire.

Although it contradicted some early indications, the announcement Wednesday was not altogether a surprise. A technocratic centrist of a vanishing breed, Baker polls better with Democrats than with Republicans, and he faced a primary challenge from Geoff Diehl, who successfully pursued former President Donald Trump's endorsement and features it prominently on his website. Baker's overall approval ratings are recovering since their lowpoint, and he could have made a plausible bid as an independent. But he ruled out that option last week, stating, "I've been a Republican for almost all of my adult life, and I believe in my brand of Republicanism."

Yet Baker's commitment to a highly personal brand of Republicanism may be part of the problem. During his time in office, Baker made few efforts to reassure the GOP rank and file he was on their side. By contrast, Maryland's Gov. Larry Hogan, another blue state Republican, combined criticism of the Trump administration with rhetorical and legislative defense of the state party's interests. Even if several of Hogan's stands were ultimately symbolic, they help protect him against accusations of being a RINO — Republican In Name Only.

On a more fundamental level, though, it's just not Baker's party. And while Diehl initially avoided national issues, his campaign soon came to lean heavily on issues that excite conservative activists but are unlikely to resonate with the broader public in Massachusetts, including accusations of voting irregularities in the 2020 election and opposition to vaccine mandates.