Trump touts Cheney challenger at Wyoming rally

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Wyoming on Saturday to boost attorney Harriet Hageman, who is challenging anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney in August's Republican primary, Rolling Stone and Fox News reported.

Trump said that Cheney, one of two Republicans serving on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has "gone crazy." Trump also denounced Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, as "warmongers" and "diehard globalists" who "have been plunging us into new conflicts for decades."

Hageman spoke before Trump, warning that Democratic policies could "turn the greatest country on earth into a third-world failure" and accusing the Jan. 6 commission of trying to "gaslight" conservatives.

Recent data suggest Cheney's chances of re-election are slim. According to Politico, polling conducted by the Club for Growth, which opposes Cheney, showed Hageman "garnering 56 percent of the vote to Cheney's 26 percent."

The poll was conducted on May 24 and 25, surveyed 400 likely GOP primary voters, and has an error margin of 4.9 percent.