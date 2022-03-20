Liz Cheney says Jan. 6 committee will soon reveal new details about Capitol attack

New information about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will be revealed in the near future, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the House select committee investigating the attack, said on Sunday.

During an appearance on Meet the Press, Cheney said the committee's "first priority" is to make recommendations about legislation and criminal penalties for officials who do not carry out their duties.

"We're looking at things like do we need additional enhanced criminal penalties for the kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President Trump when he refused to tell the mob to go home after he had provoked that attack on the Capitol," Cheney said. "So there will be legislative recommendations, and there certainly will be new information."

The panel has interviewed dozens of witnesses, and public hearings are expected to start in the spring. "I have not learned a single thing since I have been on this committee that has made me less concerned or less worried about the gravity of the situation and the actions that President Trump took and also refused to take when the attack was underway," Cheney said.