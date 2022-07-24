Trump tells Florida crowd there's 'no chance' he'll step away from politics

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday told the crowd at the Turning Point USA Student Action Conference in Tampa, Florida, that he won two presidential elections and "may just have to do it again," Fox News reported.

Trump also said that "if I renounced my beliefs, if I agreed to stay silent, if I stayed home, if I announced that I was not going to run for office, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop ... But that's what they want me to do, and you know what? There's no chance I'd do that." The crowd responded with a chant of "Four more years!"

The previous day, Donald Trump Jr., who also spoke at the summit, refused to rule out the possibility that his father could announce a 2024 bid before the November midterms. Trump Jr. said the former president has "more energy than any human being I know," though he joked that his father might retire if he "wakes up one morning and ... feels like Joe Biden looks on a daily basis."

Other speakers at the TPUSA summit included Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and conservative commentator Dave Rubin.