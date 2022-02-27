'We did it twice, and we'll do it again': Trump stops just short of announcing 2024 run

In a speech delivered at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida on Saturday, former President Donald Trump stopped just short of formally announcing a 2024 presidential run, according to video shared by podcaster Benny Johnson on Twitter.

"[Democrats are] going to find out the hard way, starting on Nov. 8, and then again even more so on [sic] Nov. 2024, they will find out like never before. We did it twice, and we'll do it again. We're going to be doing it again, a third time," Trump said, reiterating his false claim that he was the true winner of the 2020 election.

BREAKING: Donald Trump essentially confirms that he’s planning on running for President again in 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZKtzwAYSTk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 27, 2022

Trump then transitioned back to discussing the 2022 midterms. "2022 will be the year that millions of everyday citizens stand up to the left-wing fascists, and they'll continue — and we will all continue together — to make America great again!" Trump said.

Trump also repeated his assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "smart" but called Putin's invasion of Ukraine an "outrage and an atrocity," the Independent reported. "The problem isn't Putin is smart … it's that our leaders are dumb," Trump said.