Trump, lawyers complain DOJ 'gratuitously' released photo of top secret files 'strewn' over Trump's floor

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a court document detailing its evidence that former President Donald Trump and his lawyers mishandled classified government documents, then criminally obstructed the government's investigation by concealing the documents from the FBI and signing a sworn statement in June falsely claiming all classified documents had been returned. In the Aug. 8 search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, the DOJ said, FBI agents found more than 100 documents with classified markings in the club's storage area but also Trump's office.

Three of Trump's lawyers responded Wednesday by arguing that the Justice Department overreacted by searching Mar-a-Lago, and they seemed especially irritated by the photo the DOJ included in its filing of top secret documents arranged on the floor of Trump's office. "The government's response gratuitously included a photograph of allegedly classified materials, pulled from a container and spread across the floor for dramatic effect," Trump's lawyers complained.

The Justice Department document said its search uncovered three classified documents in desks in Trump's Mar-a-Lago office, including some "commingled" with his passports and other documents in a desk drawer, and indicated the top secret files in the photo were "recovered from a container" in Trump's office.

A fourth Trump lawyer, Alina Habba, suggested on Fox News Wednesday night that the FBI staged the photo to "give you this appearance that you walk in and there's these top secret documents just strewn about," when that's "not the way his office looks." Trump "has guests frequently there," she added — which, observers noted, may not be the best defense for Trump.

Trump himself hit the same note in a Truth Social posting Wednesday, seemingly conceding he knew he had "secret" documents in his office but insisting he didn't keep them "haphazardly all over the floor."

The government's case, as laid out in court documents, doesn't rest on the classification level of the documents, and in Wednesday's filing, "Trump's legal team notably avoided echoing an assertion their client resurfaced earlier in the day: that he had declassified the documents at issue in the dispute," Politico reports. In fact, in making their case for a federal judge to appoint a "special master" to examine the documents, CNN notes, Trump's lawyers write "it would be appropriate for the special master to possess a Top Secret/SCI security clearance," implicitly conceding the documents are still classified.