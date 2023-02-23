The debate over the Trump grand jury forewoman's media blitz

The Fulton County grand jury tasked with investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert Georga's 2020 election results has submitted its final recommendations to District Attorney Fani Willis, and forewoman Emily Kohrs wasted little time making the rounds to share what she could about her and her colleagues' work. And while Kohrs' interviews with major news outlets such as The New York Times, NBC, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have indeed offered hints both cryptic and tantalizing as to whether Trump and his allies will face criminal charges and for what ("You're not going to be shocked. It's not rocket science," she told the Times) a growing chorus of pundits and legal observers have begun questioning whether Kohrs' expansive media blitz is causing more harm than good.

These interviews were wildly inappropriate

Kohrs' interviews are "an insult to the witnesses who have done their duty & come forward to get accountability," according to The View co-host and former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin, who described the forewoman's behavior as "unprofessional, unserious, and clearly biased."

"This person is coming off as someone seeking their 15 minutes of fame," quipped conservative legal commentator AG Hamilton, who framed Kohrs' NBC interview in particular as "insanely irresponsible." Other observers mused about Kohrs' conspicuously upbeat demeanor during her various media appearances, in which "she's clearly enjoying herself," prompting CNN's Anderson Cooper to admit he "was wincing just watching her eagerness to like, hint at stuff."

The hints could have potential legal ramifications

Already CBS News has reported that a number of attorneys for witnesses called by the Fulton County grand jury during their investigation have begun preparing to fight any forthcoming indictments based on Kohrs' being a "reckless idiot," as former Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Bromwich stressed on Twitter. Indeed, even before CBS' report, CNN Chief Legal Analyst Elie Honig predicted that "prosecutors are wincing" at Kohrs' "horrible idea" to publicly discuss her work with such apparent glibness. "She's potentially crossing a line here," Honig said. "It's gonna be a real problem for prosecutors."