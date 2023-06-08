Trump says he has been indicted in classified documents probe

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday evening said he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump, who is now the first former U.S. president to face federal charges, made the announcement on his Truth Social platform. The indictment was filed in Federal District Court in Miami by the office of special counsel Jack Smith, people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times, and Trump said he is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Two sources briefed on the matter told the Times the former president has been indicted on seven counts, including willful retention of documents, false statements and conspiracy to obstruct, which requires at least two people.

Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November, has been leading the mishandling of classified documents case as well as a second investigation looking at Trump's attempts to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election and how those efforts led to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. A spokesperson for Smith declined to comment on either matter.

Trump is facing other investigations, including a Georgia probe into his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in the state. In April, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records connected to alleged hush money payments. That trial is scheduled to begin next March.