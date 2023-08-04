Do we have a right to watch Trump on trial?

When Donald Trump appeared at the federal courthouse in Miami this summer to be arraigned for allegedly mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, producers at CNN were forced to get creative to circumvent a standing judicial order against outside electronics in the building. Their solution? Child labor, in the form of teenagers from nearby Palmetto Senior High School, who the network deputized as one-day production assistants so they could help enact a Rube Goldberg-esque process of manually running updates from the courtroom itself to an RV parked nearby, which CNN was using as a mobile headquarters for their coverage. "In all my years of field producing, never have I been involved in an operation as complex as this literal game of professional telephone," CNN producer Noah Gray admitted, highlighting what has become a unique challenge in the ongoing coverage of Trump's multiple criminal charges: opacity in the federal court system in which cameras, audio feeds, and other methods of transparency are largely eschewed in the name of privacy and civility.

"There is this pearl clutching going on for decades among judges," CNN Legal Analyst Elie Honig told the network's Jake Tapper, claiming that the federal bench worries their trials will "become a spectacle." But given both the historic nature of Trump's growing list of criminal indictments and the degree to which his courthouse appearances have already become spectacles regardless of whether or not there are cameras in the courtroom itself, more and more pressure is mounting to televise Trump's trials — including from some unlikely sources.

Cameras would "inevitably result in prejudice" against Trump

After multiple media outlets petitioned New York Judge Juan Merchan to allow cameras in the room for the former president's first criminal arraignment in Manhattan, Trump's legal team argued that allowing the proceedings to be filmed would "create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment" as well as "raise unique security concerns." Cameras would also be "inconsistent with President Trump's presumption of innocence," they claimed. Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo seemed to agree in part, writing that the court has justifiable "discretion to exclude or restrict videography, photography, and radio coverage of the arraignment in the interest of avoiding potential prejudice to the defendant, maintaining an orderly proceeding, assuring the safety of the participants in the proceeding."