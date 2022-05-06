Making sense of April's job report

The U.S. economy added 428,000 jobs in April, beating the Dow Jones estimate of 400,000 despite high inflation, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Average hourly earnings also grew, a bit below estimates (but behind inflation). That said, the news isn't without downsides: The labor force participation rate dropped to a disappointing 62.2 percent, its lowest in three months, and stock futures fell in the report's wake. Here's what the experts are saying:

Expect the Fed to stay the course on rate hikes

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.5 percent in an effort to combat record-high inflation plaguing the nation. But a decent jobs report is unlikely to convince the Fed to "abandon its hawkish plans," Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, told CNBC. Rather, the central bank's plan "is clearly working," observed journalist Matthew Yglesias. Bloomberg seemed to agree: "The strength of the gains gave a green light to the Federal Reserve to keep on its aggressive path of raising interest rates."

Wage growth and inflation

It seems that at least part of the reason the Fed has been so intent on raising interest rates is to prevent a so-called wage-price spiral, in which price increases beget wage increases that beget prices increases again. Per April's report, wages rose 5.5 percent annually, but average hourly earnings only increased 0.3 percent last month (that's compared with 0.5 percent in March). Though fast wage growth is better for workers (particularly when prices are so high), "it has also been threatening to keep inflation elevated, both as strong demand persists and as companies raise costs to cover climbing labor expenses," The New York Times writes. This month's slightly-moderated increase might therefore prove "welcome news" for the Fed "if it lasts."