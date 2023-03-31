Pros and cons of the letter grading system

In an attempt at easing the high school-to-college transition, some U.S. universities have begun implementing unorthodox student assessment methods, reigniting a debate over whether the traditional letter grading system still works. The new trend, called "un-grading," is a part of "a growing movement to stop assigning conventional A through F letter grades to first-year college students and, sometimes, upperclassmen," NPR reports. Though it existed before the pandemic, un-grading has "taken on new urgency" as of late, "as educators around the country think twice about assigning those judgmental letters A-F to students whose schooling has been disrupted for two years," The Washington Post wrote last year. Teachers and faculty at Texas Christian University, the University of New Hampshire, and Florida Gulf Coast University, for example, are among the growing group experimenting with some form of un-grading, which might involve allowing students to pick between written and verbal exams and letting them choose how their homework impacts their final score.

To help make better sense of the debate, we've outlined a few of the pros and cons of traditional letter grading below:

Pro: Letter grades hold students accountable

Advocates for the conventional grading system say it helps students easily identify "their improvements, mistakes, and areas they can work on," per Harlem World Magazine. Indeed, a precise scale for performance feedback allows students to discover their strengths and weaknesses and "build self-analytical skills."

"Things like grades and clear assignments can be enormously useful handrails to help you make your way," Frederick Hess, director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, told NPR. Assuming that students are "too fragile" to receive feedback from the teachers "strikes me as missing a pretty significant element of the purpose of higher education," he added.

Con: Letter grades de-emphasize learning

Critics of the letter grading system say that "students have become so preoccupied with grades, they aren't actually learning," NPR summarizes. "Grades are not a representation of student learning, as hard as it is for us to break the mindset that if the student got an A, it means they learned," said Jody Greene, special adviser to the provost for educational equity and academic success at the University of California, Santa Cruz. In fact, Greene added, letter grades "are terrible motivators for doing sustained and deep learning."