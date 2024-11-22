The bacterial consequences of hurricanes

Floodwaters are microbial hotbeds, and outdated sewage systems are compounding the problem.

Photo collage of a hurricane in a Petri dish
Hurricanes lead to the proliferation of bacteria in floodwater
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Hurricanes can cause whirlwinds of destruction, leaving behind damaged property and excessive flooding. The storms can also bring more microscopic threats. Following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Florida saw a marked rise of the Vibrio bacteria in the floodwaters. The country's septic infrastructure has largely contributed to the spread of bacteria and other diseases in flood and waste waters, and those bacteria can cause life-threatening infections and some deaths.

Burgeoning bacteria

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

