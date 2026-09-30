How is the water crisis impacting the Israel-Gaza conflict?

A significant algae problem has caused sewage issues in the region

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of IDF soldiers, burst pipes, and an algal bloom
Israel has a ‘heavy dependence on desalination for drinking water’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

As the Israel-Hamas war nears its three-year mark, an outbreak of algae throughout Israel’s desalination plants is threatening the country’s water supplies, which could affect the sewage systems in Gaza. Experts say the ongoing war is likely to exacerbate the problem.

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.