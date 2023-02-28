Witnesses say hundreds of Tigrayan civilians were massacred in the days before peace deal

In late October, while a peace deal was being worked out in the Tigray War, Eritrean soldiers massacred more than 300 villagers in Tigray over the course of a week, witnesses and relatives of the victims told The Washington Post.

The war between the Ethiopian government and rebels from the northern Tigray region began in November 2020, when Tigrayan fighters seized multiple federal military bases. By the time the cease fire was announced on Nov. 2, thousands of people were dead and millions had been displaced from their homes.

The witnesses and relatives say that just before that, on Oct. 25, Eritrean forces allied with the Ethiopian troops began massacring people in at least 10 villages east of the town of Adwa. The soldiers were angry about losing a battle, the survivors told the Post, and the killings went on for a week. These massacres have not been reported on outside of Tigray, and the survivors waited to share their stories with the Post once Eritrean troops began to retreat from Tigray in late January.

The dead include children, elderly priests, and entire families. The family of 92-year-old Gebremariam Niguse said he was killed at his home in the village of Mariam Shewito after Tigrayan forces left the area, leaving residents exposed to the Eritrean troops. "We were too close to the road," one of Niguse's relatives told the Post. "We were the first house they came to."

Niguse, his son, two daughters, a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law, and a 15-year-old granddaughter were all shot and killed by Eritrean troops, the relatives said. The daughter-in-law was shot in front of her five children, the oldest one just 10, and relatives told the Post the siblings were too scared to leave, and spent the night by the bodies of their parents.

Survivors said at least 140 people were killed in Mariam Shewito over the course of three days, with the soldiers going from house to house shooting people and looting items. Satellite images from Planet Labs reviewed by the Post shows during the time period the witnesses said the massacre took place, at least 67 structures were severely damaged, while images from Maxar Technologies show what three experts say are military vehicles less than three miles from Mariam Shewito.

The United Nations International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia and rights groups have documented atrocities committed during the war by Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers and Tigrayan forces, including mass killings of civilians, gang rape, and sexual slavery. One of the women who spoke with the Post said she was willing to talk about the loss of seven of her relatives in a massacre because "we want the world to hear what happened. We want people to know what happened to our families."