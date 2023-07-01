Dutch king apologizes for country's role in slave trade

Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologized on Saturday for the Netherlands' historic role in the slave trade, marking a rare expression of regret by a European monarch for the continent's legacy of colonialism.

The king made the remarks during a speech in Amsterdam marking the 160th anniversary of the country's abolition of slavery. The king told onlookers, "I stand before you. Today, as your king and as a member of the government, I make this apology myself. And I feel the weight of the words in my heart and my soul," per The Associated Press.

The king added that he was creating a commission into any direct role the Dutch monarchy may have played in the transatlantic slave trade, asking for forgiveness "for the clear failure to act in the face of this crime against humanity." Willem-Alexander's ancestors, like him, were members of the Dutch royal family, the House of Orange. The House appeared to profit greatly from slavery during the 17th and 18th centuries, with a study cited by BBC News revealing that Dutch royals received $595 million in today's money from their colonies between 1675 and 1770.

At its height, the Dutch slave trade accounted for 5% of the total transatlantic slave trade, BBC News added. While slavery was abolished in Dutch colonies in 1863, the Netherlands continues to struggle with racism in modern society, Willem-Alexander noted, adding that Dutch citizens "carry the horrors of the slavery past with us."

While the king is mostly a ceremonial figurehead, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also apologized for the nation's role in slavery last year, though some critics say his remarks didn't go far enough. The Dutch government then announced the creation of a $218 million fund to increase "awareness and involvement and follow-up" in helping to reckon with the country's slaveholding past.