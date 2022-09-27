What happened at the 77th UN General Assembly?

The 77th annual U.N. General Assembly concluded last week. Here are all the important updates you might have missed: What state of the world did the U.N. walk into? This year's U.N. General Assembly was the first in three years to convene in person due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, the world leaders arrived at the summit with plenty of pressing global issues on their minds — the two main ones being the climate crisis and the war on Ukraine. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said to the assembly, "we are gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction." Skip advert Just a day into the Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he was mobilizing more military personnel in the war, leading to condemnation from many countries, The New York Times reported. The Kremlin's actions underlined that the war continues to escalate, which has in turn increased inflation and food insecurity across the world. Europe, in particular, has been facing a detrimental energy crisis due to the war on Ukraine. At the same time, greenhouse gas emissions continue to go up, with the G20 being responsible for 75 percent of emissions. Guterres remarked in his opening statement to the assembly that emissions need to be reduced 45 percent by 2030 in order to have a chance at being net zero by 2050, reported CNN. While these were the main issues, another conflict brewed. Just prior to the start of the summit, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was killed in Iran, sparking protests all over the country and the world. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was in attendance at the General Assembly while protests were ongoing. What were some notable moments? With many issues looming, the General Assembly had a number of interesting and pivotal moments:

A looming presence Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the U.N. stage via video to give a strong speech, highlighting Russia's actions. In his remarks, Zelensky called for punishment, stating that a crime had been committed against Ukraine. He further explained that Russia should be the one to pay for the war as punishment. Zelensky stated, "We must protect life. The world must protect life," and he urged the U.N. to take the appropriate actions in ensuring that Russia faces repercussions. What comes next? In the midst of all the action, much of it revolving around Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there were steps taken to address other issues. A group of world leaders met to discuss climate change. However, Biden wasn't present in the meeting, despite touting the United State's strong actions against climate change in his speech, the Times reported. The meetings acted as a forum to discuss climate policy among world leaders, many of who agree that the crisis is a pressing issue. Skip advert President Biden also met with Truss to discuss reducing reliance on Russian energy sources. Truss also agreed to keep up military support for Ukraine despite the struggles. Regarding the war, India and China — both of which have kept relatively neutral views on Russia's actions — may be swaying in their resolve, The Washington Post reports. Despite abstaining from taking a stand during the General Assembly, India has made some stronger statements, suggesting a push toward the west. However, issues still remain largely unanswered, with Guterres saying it best: "The international community is not ready or willing to tackle the big dramatic challenges of our age."