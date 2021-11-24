The bottomless self-pity of American conservatives

The last decade has seen conservatives making great political hay mocking liberal undergrads. Taking a handful of examples wildly out of context, right-wing provocateurs like Milo Yiannopoulos sneered endlessly about how these students wanted "trigger warnings" before exposure to traumatizing ideas or "safe spaces" where they supposedly wouldn't have to hear hard truths. Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro sold mountain ranges of merch mocking supposed liberal "snowflakes" whose feelings can't handle empirical reality. Today the shoe is on the other foot. Now it is conservatives who now want to be protected from discomfort — and we're not just dealing with blue-haired liberal arts students who fit the snowflake stereotype if you squint. This time, actual government institutions with real power are involved, and right-wing self-pity is bottomless. Take the recent spree of conservative book banning. Numerous school districts in Utah, Missouri, Florida, and Virginia have pulled books from libraries, typically in response to pressure from right-wing parents whipped into a froth by conservative elites like Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin (R). Texas state Rep. Matt Krause complied a list of 850 books deserving of suppression because they "might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex." Books by Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, Ernest Gaines, and especially the graphic novel Gender Queer: A Memoir are common targets. In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott explained why he was demanding education officials draw up a list of books to be pulled from schools: "As you are aware, a growing number of parents of Texas students are rightfully outraged about highly inappropriate books and other content in public school libraries." Our little Chets and Khrystals need to be protected from books with sexual or upsetting content! (One hopes they don't have cell phones or computers with an internet connection.)

And this month, star-sporting protesters showed up at the Kansas legislature to complain about vaccine mandates. More protesters, these ones carrying swastikas in addition to Stars of David, showed up to the office of New York State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D) — who is Jewish, incidentally — to whine about his proposal to mandate coronavirus vaccination to attend public school. Even for American conservatives, whose victim complex runs deeper than the ocean's abyssal plain, this is astoundingly offensive. I never thought it would be necessary to explain this, but apparently it is: The Nazis did not seize power and tell local Jews they would have to wear a mask in public locations, or get vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID if they wanted to work at a business with more than 100 employees. Instead — and let me emphasize this part, because it's pretty important — the Nazis killed 6 million Jews and tortured, hunted, and exiled millions more. Anyone throwing a red-faced tantrum at a city council meeting, squalling like a fussy baby over public health policies that might easily save their own life, is not in a comparable position. Indeed, as writer Talia Levin points out, the truth is exactly the opposite: The immediate cause of a substantial fraction of Holocaust deaths was communicable illness, like typhus, which constantly broke out in concentration camps due to malnutrition and unsanitary conditions. A courageous scientist named Rudolf Weigl actually developed the first typhus vaccine to help Holocaust victims. He gave it to members of the Polish resistance and even smuggled thousands of doses into the Warsaw Ghetto at great personal risk. As a longstanding student of the right-wing mindset, it's not surprising to me that conservatives constantly reach for the Holocaust as an analogy whenever their political hardship amounts to the pain of a paper cut. If an entire galaxy of 500 quadrillion sentient kittens — every one of them possessing Christ-like decency and kindness — were snuffed out by Space Hitler and his quasar gun, they'd compare themselves to that, too. Still, it's pretty dang pathetic.