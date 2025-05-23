GOP megabill would limit judicial oversight of Trump

The domestic policy bill Republicans pushed through the House would protect the Trump administration from the consequences of violating court orders

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and other top House Republicans celebrate passage of Trump megabill
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and other top House Republicans celebrate passage of Trump megabill
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The multitrillion-dollar Republican domestic policy bill the House passed Thursday on a 215-214 vote includes a provision that would limit federal judges' power to hold people in contempt, "potentially shielding" President Donald Trump and members of his administration "from the consequences of violating court orders," The New York Times said.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸