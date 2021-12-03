Fauci slams Fox over Lara Logan's 'unconscionable' and 'slanderous' comments comparing him to Nazi doctor

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he's "astounded" that Lara Logan hasn't been disciplined after the Fox Nation host compared him to a Nazi doctor.

Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, on MSNBC fired back after Logan compared him to "Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps," during an appearance on Fox News. Logan hosts a show on the Fox Nation streaming service. The nation's top infectious disease expert told MSNBC's Chris Hayes that Logan's comparison was "absolutely preposterous and disgusting," and an "insult to all of the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in the concentration camps."

Fauci also called the remarks "unconscionable" and "totally slanderous to me," and he added that the host "absolutely has no idea what she's talking about" when she compares COVID-19 to the flu and is "completely incorrect in everything she says." But Fauci went further to call out Fox itself, saying, "What I find striking, Chris, is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network, how they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action. I'm astounded by that."

Logan's comments were widely condemned including by the Anti-Defamation League, which said there is "absolutely no comparison between mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts to what happened to Jews during the Holocaust," while the Auschwitz Museum tweeted, "Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic, and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful."

Fauci's comments condemning Fox come after Politico reported earlier this week that he has "almost entirely stopped appearing on Fox News since July" and has been turning down invitations to appear on the network for months, though according to Mediaite, he'll speak with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business Friday afternoon.