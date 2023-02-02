France's pension protests, explained

Thousands of workers have taken to the streets in France — for the second time in a month — in protest of French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the retirement age. Here's everything you need to know:

What's happening?

Despite fervent public opposition, the French government is attempting to push ahead with pension reforms that would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64. Workers have retaliated with widespread protests in towns and cities across the country. The strikes — in which eight large unions are taking part — have heavily disrupted schools, oil refineries, and public transit. "It's not often that we see such a mass mobilization," veteran left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon told The Associated Press. "It's a form of citizens' insurrection."

This isn't the first time pensions have been a point of contention in France. Macron has been attempting to overhaul France's pension system since he was elected in 2017. And in 2010, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy sparked public outrage after he raised the retirement age from 60 to 62.

So is 64 an unusually-high retirement age?

No. In fact, "at 62, France's retirement age is lower than most other countries in Western Europe," reports BBC News. In Spain, the retirement age is 65; in the United Kingdom, it's 66. And in Italy and Germany, the official age is either at or moving toward 67. Macron initially wanted to raise France's minimum retirement age to 65 but backed down.

Why is the age being changed?

Macron has described his proposed reforms as "essential" to ensure the viability of France's pension system, into which there aren't enough workers paying to cover the funds being sent out to retirees. "We have a universal system, and the system has to pay for itself. If not, it's weakening and if it's weakening, at some point, people will lose their pension," said Christopher Weissberg, who serves as a member of parliament in Macron's Renaissance Party. Per Labor Ministry estimates, reforms would "yield an additional 17.7 billion euros ($19.18 billion) in annual pension contributions," Reuters summarizes.

Why are French workers so angry?

Instead of asking them to work for longer, union members and workers believe the government could raise money using a different method, like "taxing the super rich or asking employers or well-off pensioners to contribute more," Reuters writes. And further, the government's proposed reforms coincide with a broader cost of living crisis, which has already soured general public opinion.