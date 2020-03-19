The week's good news: March 19, 2020

Brother keeps his teenage promise to bring a llama to his sister's wedding

Mendl Weinstock's plus-one at his sister's wedding got people talking. Five years ago, when Mendl and his sister, Riva Weinstock, were on a family road trip, Riva, then 17, annoyed her little brother by "talking about her wedding as if she was planning on having it the next day," Mendl told Today. Wanting to push her buttons, Mendl said the only way he'd attend her future wedding was if he brought a llama along. Riva told him to go ahead, and "ever since that day and those words, I have vowed that when she got married I would bring a llama to the wedding," Mendl said. When Riva tied the knot this winter, Mendl stuck to his word, arriving with a llama named Shocky. Riva was amused but said Shocky, who was wearing a tuxedo, had to stay outside. He was a hit, greeting guests who stopped to take photos with the sharply dressed llama. [Today]