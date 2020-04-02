The week's good news: April 2, 2020

Newspaper carrier does double duty, delivering groceries free of charge to people along his route

All 800 of Greg Dailey's customers received the same note stuffed in their newspaper: If they needed anything picked up from the grocery store, he was happy to do it for them, free of charge. Dailey is a newspaper carrier, delivering the Star-Ledger every morning to homes in central New Jersey. After Dailey learned that one of his elderly customers was afraid to go outside to pick up the paper amid the coronavirus pandemic, he thought about others who might have difficulty navigating this new world. He wrote a note to customers offering his services, and soon the calls came flooding in. When he's done delivering his papers for the day, Dailey hits the grocery store, then brings the items back to his house for disinfection before dropping them off. "This isn't something that we're just going to do for a few days — we're in this for the duration," he told The Washington Post. [The Washington Post]