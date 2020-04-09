The week's good news: April 9, 2020

Koalas rescued during last year's Australian bushfires released back into the wild

They've made full recoveries, and now it's time for koalas rescued during last year's devastating Australian bushfires to go back into the wild. Science for Wildlife, a conservation organization in Sydney, released the first 12 koalas back into the Blue Mountains on March 25 and 27. Those koalas were saved in December and spent the last few months recovering at Sydney's Taronga Zoo. Dr. Kellie Leigh, Science for Wildlife's executive director, said her team first had to make sure conditions had improved enough to sustain the koalas. "The recent rains have helped and there is now plenty of new growth for them to eat, so the time is right," Leigh added. "We will be radio-tracking them and keeping a close eye on them to make sure that they settle in okay." Port Macquarie Koala Hospital is also slowly releasing koalas, with president Sue Ashton telling The Independent that in some cases, they will be returned "to their original tree." [The Independent]