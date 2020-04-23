The week's good news: April 23, 2020

Harlem Globetrotters deliver a virtual surprise to kids inspired by their tricks

A group of friends who were supposed to perform a basketball routine inspired by the Harlem Globetrotters were disappointed when their school talent show was canceled last month, but their parents more than made up for it with a special video conference featuring two surprise guests: Globetrotter stars Hammer Harrison and Cheese Chisholm. The boys, all residents of Haddonfield, New Jersey, thought they were just performing for their families last Thursday, showing off their skills in driveways and living rooms. They learned at the end of their routine that it wasn't actually over — instead, Harrison joined from his home in Tampa, followed by Chisholm at his New York house. The Globetrotters put on their own routine, and then taught the kids a few moves. When it was time to say goodbye, Harrison told the boys he wanted them to "stay safe, enjoy your time home with your families, and keep practicing your tricks, of course." [YouTube]