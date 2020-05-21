The week's good news: May 21, 2020

Alaskan grocer travels 14 hours to collect food to stock store's shelves

When your store is the only place in town to buy groceries, you do what's necessary to ensure the shelves are never empty. Toshua Parker owns Icy Strait Wholesale in Gustavus, Alaska — population 450. The town is only accessible by boat or airplane, and Parker used to have his Costco orders delivered via Alaska's ferry system. Because of the pandemic, the ferry isn't stopping in Gustavus. To keep the town fed, Parker and his employees have been making weekly trips to Juneau, where they pick up the orders in person. It's a 14 hour round-trip on a converted military landing craft, which gets loaded with food and other essentials to stock the store. This "doesn't seem like a big deal," Parker told CNN. "Alaskans are fiercely independent and resourceful; you really have to be to survive here. So when a problem arises, we don't typically look to someone else for help, we just find a way to do it." [CNN]