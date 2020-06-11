The week's good news: June 11, 2020

Minnesota bakery gives away more than 1,000 cakes to celebrate high school graduates

More than 1,000 high school graduates in Minnesota were able to end their senior year on a sweet note, thanks to Hanisch Bakery. Owner Bill Hanisch wanted to do something to celebrate the graduates at his alma mater, Red Wing High School, and decided to make a small, personalized cake for all 200 seniors. Once word spread outside of Red Wing, donations began coming in so Hanisch could bake cakes for other graduates in the area. Over the last several weeks, he had been able to give away more than 1,000 decked-out cakes to students in 12 towns. "It's been so fun to tell the story of how it started, from just making cakes for my own town to how it's grown," Hanisch told People. "Now I've seen other bakeries doing it, too." Because of the generosity of donors, Hanisch has been able to keep all 21 of his full-time workers employed during the pandemic. [People]