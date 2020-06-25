The week's good news: June 25, 2020
1.
90-year-old woman raises money for charity by climbing up her stairs 282 times
Margaret Payne scaled Scotland's Suilven mountain when she was 15, and now at 90, she climbed the equivalent 2,398 feet without having to leave her home. Payne lives in Sutherland, Scotland, and while quarantined, has been getting exercise by climbing up her stairs. Inspired by Capt. Tom Moore, the veteran who raised millions for the National Health Service by walking 100 laps in his yard before his 100th birthday, Payne decided to turn her daily trek into a fundraiser, and calculated that if she climbed her stairs 282 times, it would be the same as if she reached the peak of Suilven. It took 73 days, but she hit her goal on Tuesday, raising $521,000 for the NHS and other charities in honor of the care her husband received before he died last year. Payne has earned accolades from Prince Charles, who sent her a letter praising her "indomitable spirit" and "magnificent efforts in raising money for vital charities." [The Associated Press]
2.
New York teen who never missed a day of school graduates as valedictorian
Ashanti Palmer ended her high school career on top. The Mount Vernon, New York, resident graduated this month from Nellie A. Thornton High School and Performing & Visual Arts Magnet Program as valedictorian. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Palmer had a perfect attendance record, never missing a day of school from Pre-K to 12th grade. Palmer told ABC 7 she "knew that showing up to school every day was important, because even missing one day can set you back. It wasn't until 10th grade that I realized I hadn't missed a day, and then I wanted to keep up the streak." This fall, Palmer will begin studying biomedical engineering and medicine at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and she has received more than $430,000 in scholarships to cover the four-year program. All of her achievements have been "nothing short of remarkable," Mount Vernon City School District Superintendent Kenneth Hamilton said. [ABC 7]
3.
Woman donates kidney to man who received her late husband's organs 16 years ago
Twice, Jeff Granger's life has been saved by a member of the Herrington family. In 2004, Bryan Herrington died after falling off a roof. He was an organ donor, and Granger received Bryan's pancreas and kidney. After the transplant, Granger and his family formed a bond with Bryan's widow, Terri, and their sons. In January 2019, Jeff learned that his donated kidney was failing, and he needed another transplant. He thought Terri was kidding when she offered to donate hers, but she was serious. "Jeff will still have Bryan's pancreas," she said. "In a way, we'd be back together again." Doctors conducted testing, and "we were a perfect match," Jeff said. "Just like me and Bryan were." The surgery was in March at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital, and both Jeff and Terri have fully recovered. "We aren't organ donor and transplant recipient," Terri said. "Through this connection, we've become family." [University of Florida Health]
4.
Florida performer bikes 3,000 miles to surprise hundreds of friends with a song and dance
Billy Flanigan will travel any distance — by bike, no less — to spread cheer to his friends. Flanigan has been an entertainer at Walt Disney World for 38 years, and with the resort closed due to the pandemic, he missed singing and dancing for people. While riding his bike, he realized he was near a friend's house, and stopped to say a socially distanced hello. With that visit lifting both of their spirits, Flanigan thought he should visit more people. What started as a quick hello has morphed into a "Flanigram" — a song and dance personalized for each recipient. He rings the door bell, backs up, puts on his show, and then goes. It's "silly," Flanigan told the Orlando Sentinel, but he "loves to make people smile. If I can brighten someone's day, I want to do it." Flanigan estimates he's visited 265 people and logged over 3,000 miles on his bike since the pandemic began. [Orlando Sentinel]
5.
Daughter surprises dad on his birthday by making his ice cream truck dreams come true
For his 73rd birthday earlier this month, Pastor Bill Losasso's daughter got him a gift that brought joy to hundreds of people. When he was 17, Losasso spent one day driving an ice cream truck. He had so much fun, and would often reminisce about the experience with his family, which is why his daughter thought to surprise him by renting the Krazy Ice Cream truck and handing him they keys. By the end of the day, Losasso — wearing gloves and a mask — had passed out hundreds of pre-packaged ice creams to children and adults in St. Petersburg, Florida. Losasso told Fox 13 he was able to "relive my dream," and was thrilled to have brought smiles to so many faces. "It was really a cool birthday present and I got to share it with all my friends here," he said. [Fox 13]