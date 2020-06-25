The week's good news: June 25, 2020

90-year-old woman raises money for charity by climbing up her stairs 282 times

Margaret Payne scaled Scotland's Suilven mountain when she was 15, and now at 90, she climbed the equivalent 2,398 feet without having to leave her home. Payne lives in Sutherland, Scotland, and while quarantined, has been getting exercise by climbing up her stairs. Inspired by Capt. Tom Moore, the veteran who raised millions for the National Health Service by walking 100 laps in his yard before his 100th birthday, Payne decided to turn her daily trek into a fundraiser, and calculated that if she climbed her stairs 282 times, it would be the same as if she reached the peak of Suilven. It took 73 days, but she hit her goal on Tuesday, raising $521,000 for the NHS and other charities in honor of the care her husband received before he died last year. Payne has earned accolades from Prince Charles, who sent her a letter praising her "indomitable spirit" and "magnificent efforts in raising money for vital charities." [The Associated Press]