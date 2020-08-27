The week's good news: August 27, 2020

Holocaust survivor, 88, awarded diploma she always dreamed about

Because of World War II, Miriam Schreiber couldn't go to school, but that doesn't mean she wasn't able to educate herself. "I read books day and night," she told The Washington Post. "I still do." The 88-year-old Connecticut resident was born in Poland and is a Holocaust survivor. With her husband, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1960. They wanted their children to have the opportunities they missed out on and worked hard to send them to school. Son Bernie Schreiber told the Post, "We became successful because of my parents. ... I credit my parents, but especially my mother, for her dogged determination." When the seniors at New England Jewish Academy heard Miriam's story, they decided she should receive an honorary diploma. Because of the pandemic, graduation was canceled, but a small, socially distanced ceremony was held on Aug. 16, just for Schreiber. "When I finally got the diploma, I kissed it," she told the Post. "I just couldn't believe it was mine." [The Washington Post]