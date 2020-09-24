The week's good news: September 24, 2020

Minnesota 5-year-old finishes quest to visit 67 waterfalls

When Wynn Radke's mom Colleen told her to pick an outdoor activity they could do together during quarantine, the five-year-old came up with an ambitious plan to visit 67 waterfalls. "I told her we weren't going to sit around and watch YouTube all summer," Colleen Radke told KARE 11. When asked how she came up with the idea to see 67 waterfalls, Wynn said simply, "Just thought of it in my brain." The Radkes live in Minneapolis, and over the course of five months, they traveled across Minnesota and into western Wisconsin to visit waterfalls, starting at Fairy Falls in March and ending at Winnewissa Falls in August. Colleen recently went back to work after being furloughed, and is grateful for the five months she spent chasing waterfalls with her daughter. "It was just a really fun time for the two of us to bond and grow and heal together," she said. [KARE 11]