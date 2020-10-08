The week's good news: October 8, 2020

Australian man finds a way to befriend his neighbors without having to leave his house

Rick Everett has spent the last seven months making friends with his neighbors, and he hasn't had to leave his house. An acrobat, Everett lost his job in March, and decided that he would use his free time getting to know the people in his Sydney, Australia, neighborhood. He put a sign up outside his kitchen window that said "Free coffee to combat the virus," and offered hot drinks, baked goods, and conversation to anyone who rang the bell. "Think of it as popping over to your mate's for a coffee only it is a friend you have not met yet," Everett told The Associated Press. Everett has been safely connecting with his neighbors ever since, and today, he offers more than just coffee — he has planted a community herb garden and set up a communal pantry and freezer filled with homemade meals, available to everyone. [The Associated Press]