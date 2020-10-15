The week's good news: October 15, 2020
1.
Groomers reunite boy with lost stuffed dog — but first, they give the pup a spa day
A stuffed animal accidentally left on a bench had quite the adventure before being reunited with its owner. Earlier this month, a boy in Standish, Maine, forgot to grab his companion, and the stuffed dog was found by groomers from the Lavish Dog Day Spa. They wanted the young owner to know his pup was in good hands and well taken care of, so they posted photos online showing the colorful stuffed animal getting a bath, having his hair brushed, and receiving a new bow. On Sunday, the boy picked up his dog from the spa, CBS Boston reports, and his mom wrote on Facebook that they were grateful to the groomers for keeping a close eye on the puppy. Her son, she added, "was so happy to be reunited" with his pal. [CBS Boston]
2.
80-year-old rescues man from sinking car, years after saving 2 people from a burning home
When Steve Montelongo saw a car sinking in a canal, he jumped into action to save the driver's life — just like he did nearly 20 years ago, when he rescued two people from their burning home. Last Thursday, the 80-year-old was driving in Modesto, California, when he spotted a car in a canal. He pulled over, jumped into the water, and yanked open the driver's door, pulling him to safety. "I was just a fella that got put in the right place at the right time," Montelongo told KOVR. In 2003, he was at a meeting when a nearby home burst into flames following a natural gas leak. Montelongo raced into the house twice — first to pull out an 80-year-old woman and then to rescue a 79-year-old man. Tom Olsen of the California Highway Patrol told KOVR he is impressed by all that Montelongo has done, saying, "First responder, he can probably add to his resume." [KOVR]
3.
After losing her job, woman teaches herself how to sew and launches successful bow tie business
Over the course of just a few days, Nisha Blackwell went from losing her job to launching a successful and eco-friendly business making bows and bow ties for kids. The Pittsburgh resident was laid off before she bought her friend's daughter a birthday gift, and using YouTube tutorials, Blackwell taught herself how to sew so she could give the girl bows as presents. They were a hit, and Blackwell left the party with six customers who wanted their own. Blackwell launched an accessories business called Knotzland, and after constant requests for boy items, she pivoted to making sustainable bow ties. It was also important to Blackwell that she help women in her neighborhood start their own home-based businesses, and she now serves as a mentor. The tools people need to transform their lives are right in front of them, Blackwell told CBS News, adding, "it's never too late to follow your dream." [CBS News]
4.
Pharmacist concocts 'monster spray' to help child who is afraid of the dark
When Heather Garfield's son Jakob told her he was afraid of the dark, she turned to her pharmacist for a tried and true remedy to keep creatures at bay: monster spray. When Heather first suggested spritzing monster spray in his room, Jakob, 7, didn't fall for it. "He's a little too smart for his own good sometimes," she told CBC's Radio West. "So I had to make it quite official." Heather went to her pharmacy in Prince George, British Columbia, and explained her unusual request to manager Jepal Patel, who quickly put together a concoction that's mostly water, with some secret ingredients. On the outside of the bottle, there's a label instructing Jakob to "spray around bedroom at night before bedtime and repeat if needed." While Jakob did say he's pretty sure the spray is "just water," Heather shared that since securing this protective potion, he's been brave enough to sleep in his room. [CBC]
5.
New owners of a Minnesota home give former resident a sweet memento from his childhood
When the Hildre family first walked through their new home in Forest Lake, Minnesota, they all noticed the same thing: a door with an "R" carved into it. "It was one of the interesting things that caught my eye," Ben Hildre told KARE 11. The door is in his daughter Haiden's room, and it turns out, the "R" was in honor of another young resident — Rudy Olson, now 77, who lived in the home when he was a child. In September, Olson saw the new owners outside the house and asked if the "R" door was still inside, explaining that when he was a toddler, his parents carved the "R" so they could check in on him at night. He was delighted to learn it was there, and seeing how much the door meant to Olson, Ben Hildre took it off its hinges and give it to him. Olson was touched, telling KARE 11, "I say it's the greatest gift." [KARE 11]