The week's good news: November 5, 2020

After man saves girl from drowning, family helps pay for his wedding

Samantha Whiting wanted to show her appreciation for the man who saved her daughter this summer when she was caught in a riptide, and although she only knew his first name and where he lived, Whiting was determined to track him down. The incident occurred in August, when Whiting and her 10-year-old daughter, Hayley, were at the beach in Monterey, California. Bystander Kevin Cozzi heard their screams, and raced into the waves to save Hayley. Weeks later, the Whitings wanted to find Cozzi and again let him know how grateful they were. "He's one of the biggest heroes I've ever met," Hayley told ABC30. Samantha posted on a Facebook group and within hours was talking to Cozzi. Cozzi and his fiancée postponed getting married because of the pandemic, and the Whitings launched a GoFundMe to help them have the wedding of their dreams. He is thankful, but told ABC30, "That girl being saved was enough for me." [ABC 30]