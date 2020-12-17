The week's good news: December 17, 2020

7-year-old raises $22,000 for hospital by selling homemade bracelets

Using her jewelry-making skills, Hayley Orlinsky has raised $22,000 for the hospital that took care of her when she was an infant. Seven years ago, the second-grader was a patient in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. Orlinsky told The New York Times that when the coronavirus pandemic began in March, she heard on the news that the hospital was low on personal protective equipment, and decided to start selling rubber bracelets as a fundraiser. Orlinsky got to work making bracelets in a variety of colors, and as word spread, she started getting orders from as far away as Italy. So far, Orlinsky has sold more than 9,000 bracelets and raised $22,000 for the hospital's COVID-19 relief fund. This is well beyond the $200 goal Orlinsky set for herself, and she told the Times she won't stop "until COVID is over." [The New York Times]