The week's good news: April 1, 2021

Woman uses her treasured postcard collection to stay connected with friends

Over the years, Mary Steinbicker has amassed quite the collection of postcards — she asked for them as wedding gifts, and always picks up a few while traveling — and as her 2020 New Year's resolution, decided she would send out one postcard a day, just to let a friend or relative know she was thinking about them. The Minnetonka, Minnesota, resident didn't know it at the time, but this was the perfect resolution to make for a pandemic year. She kept up with her resolution, mailing one postcard a day, personalizing each note. Sending postcards is "just a little different way to let people know there's somebody out there," Steinbicker told the Star Tribune. She is still regularly writing postcards well into 2021, and has even inspired some of her friends to start using the mail to correspond with their own loved ones. [Star Tribune]