The week's good news: May 13, 2021

Son turns his mom's bucket list adventure into a documentary

When his mother called to tell him she had been fired from her job as a hotel housekeeper, Sian-Pierre Regis knew it was time for her to stop worrying about taking care of everyone else and start focusing on herself. His mom, Rebecca Danigelis, was fired at age 75 — by that point, she had been working hard for decades, and Regis was concerned that without a job, she would feel adrift. "She worked her hands to the bone," Regis told CBS Evening News. "She deserved to feel joy. And that's what I wanted to give her." Regis had his mom share with him her bucket list — things she had always wanted to do, but couldn't because of work. Soon, they were on the road, milking cows in Vermont and jumping out of airplanes. Regis filmed their adventures and turned the footage into the new documentary Duty Free, which is about their journey, ageism, and financial insecurity. [CBS Evening News]