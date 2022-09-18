Abbott sends more migrants to Harris' residence

A second busload of migrants sent from Texas showed up outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Washington, D.C. home on Saturday, as southern Gov. Greg Abbott (R) continued his controversial protest of Biden administration immigration policies, the Texas Tribune reports.

The Texas leader has been busing migrants to D.C. (and other more northern, liberal cities) since the spring, but has this week been targeting Harris specifically after she described the southern border as secure during an appearance on Meet the Press. On Thursday, for instance, he sent two buses full of 100 some migrants to her home at the Naval Observatory.

"The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years," the governor said this week, per the Tribune. "Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is 'secure.'"

The group of approximately 50, mostly Venezuelan migrants that arrived Saturday also included a one-month old baby, The Guardian notes.

Other GOP leaders, meanwhile, have taken to following Abbott's lead: On Wednesday, for example, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard, a stunt that sparked almost-immediate backlash.