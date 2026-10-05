A surgeon shortage creates challenges in rural communities

Over a third of counties in the U.S. reportedly have no general surgeons

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A surgeon at a hospital in rural Romney, West Virginia.
A surgeon at a hospital in rural Romney, West Virginia
(Image credit: Ricky Carioti / The Washington Post / Getty Images)

For Americans in rural communities, getting adequate health treatment has often been an uphill battle. Now, new research shows just how dire the state of healthcare is in these areas, particularly because of a dearth of surgeons in places across the United States.

How bad is the surgeon shortage?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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