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Insurers flee healthcare markets ahead of open enrollment

The moves could leave ACA enrollees vulnerable heading into 2027

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A sign advertising health insurance sign-ups in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.
These changes ‘can be very disruptive, especially if you’re someone who has a chronic illness’
(Image credit: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

With open enrollment periods largely underway, some people are facing a stark reality when it comes to getting healthcare: A slew of insurers are vanishing from marketplaces, most notably the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchange. Many Americans could now end up without coverage options for 2027.

At least 11 insurers fleeing

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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