Can Obamacare survive dropping enrollment?

Rising premiums, expired subsidies lead to an exodus

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Illustration of a doctor&#039;s stethoscope imposed alongside a declining line chart
Obamacare is ‘heading in a direction of instability’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock)

Obamacare premiums are rising. Enrollment is plummeting, especially in red states. As health care costs increase, more Americans are choosing to go without expensive coverage, which could lead to a “death spiral” for a program originally intended to expand healthcare affordability and accessibility.

What did the commentators say?

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From