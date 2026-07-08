The revived Presidential Fitness Test has doctors giving conflicting diagnoses

The test has been reinstated after being canceled in 2013

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
President Donald Trump speaks to kids after signing a proclamation to restore the Presidential Fitness Test.
Trump speaks to kids after signing a proclamation to restore the Presidential Fitness Test
(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

The Trump administration has officially brought the Presidential Fitness Test back from the dead after it was discontinued in 2013, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is lauding it as a major step forward for children’s health. But some health experts aren’t so sure that the revitalized test will improve youngsters’ lives in a meaningful way.

‘Not much has changed’

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.